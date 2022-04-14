Texas ranked as one of best states for remote work

article

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, employees began working from home. Many businesses had to close down the office and adopt a work-from-home structure.

According to Wallet Hub, Texas was in the top 10 for being the best state to work remotely.

Texas ranked no. 7, and making it into the top 5 were: New Jersey, District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts

Working from home not only kept people safe, but it also spared jobs that might have otherwise been lost.

For a full list and more information, click here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter