Texas ranked as one of best states for remote work
TEXAS - At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, employees began working from home. Many businesses had to close down the office and adopt a work-from-home structure.
According to Wallet Hub, Texas was in the top 10 for being the best state to work remotely.
Texas ranked no. 7, and making it into the top 5 were: New Jersey, District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts
Working from home not only kept people safe, but it also spared jobs that might have otherwise been lost.
