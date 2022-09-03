StandWithUvalde: Texas school districts to honor Uvalde CISD after Robb Elementary shooting

Uvalde CISD is set to begin its new school year on Tuesday, and several Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support.

Students, parents, teachers and community members are asked to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's colors, on Sept. 6 to show support for the district after the deadly mass shooting in May.

Participating school districts in Central Texas include: Bastrop ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Elgin ISD, Fredericksburg ISD, Harper ISD, Hays CISD, Hutto ISD, La Grange ISD, Lockhart ISD, Luling ISD, Pflugerville ISD, Round Rock ISD, and Schulenburg ISD.

On May 24, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers. Since the shooting, many organizations and individuals have stepped up to support the community.

The Houston Texans donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund a week after the shooting and even outfitted the Uvalde High School football team in new gear. The Texans also debuted Uvalde Strong decals on their helmets at their home opener.

Operation Get Out, an Austin nonprofit organization, gifted 800 brand-new bicycles to 3rd-6th grade students at Flores Elementary in Uvalde in late August. Students from Robb will be attending Flores this school year as Robb has been shut down.

Austin artist Ruben Esquivel is in the middle of painting a mural of the 21 people killed in Uvalde, having just recently finished an 18-foot portrait of 10-year-old Jayce next to his cousin Jailah.

Austin's Latino music community also held "Austin Con Uvalde", a benefit concert to raise funds for the survivors and victims.