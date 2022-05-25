Texas school shooting: Kyle PD increases presence at local campuses for the rest of the school year

The Kyle Police Department (KPD) has directed patrol staff as well as officers from other divisions to make an effort to increase their presence at all school campuses following the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers.

Kyle police routinely patrol the areas around local schools throughout the year. Students, parents and school officials will see more of a police presence on and around campuses for the rest of the school year.

KPD said officers may perform a walk-through to check in with staff, they may park at or near the school to complete a police report using their in-car computers, or they may simply park nearby and be a visible sign of security.

"We are working closely with our partner agencies and Hays CISD to keep our community safe and to provide a sense of comfort as our children return to school today, and for the rest of the school year," Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said.

KPD routinely performs standard response protocol drills with area law enforcement agencies and Hays CISD, to keep first responders and school staff prepared to respond in the event of an active shooter situation.

Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.