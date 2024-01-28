Texas Senate election 2024: Allred, Gutierrez, Sherman face off in debate ahead of primaries

Three Texas Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate faced off Sunday afternoon in a highly anticipated debate.

Nine candidates are running for this race, but the debate's host, the Texas AFL-CIO, only asked U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, and State Rep. Carl Sherman to join.

This was the first time all three candidates shared the stage.

All of them are running for the Democratic nomination, and have a lot in common, including an eagerness to beat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

But there were a few things that made them different, like their views on immigration and the border.

Gutierrez, the son of immigrants, was quick to tout his 5-point plan.

"A real comprehensive immigration plan, that'll safeguard our border, put our economy on steroids, and safeguard social security for the next 100 years," said Gutierrez.

He put Allred under fire for his decision to vote for a resolution condemning President Joe Biden's handling of the border. Allred joined 13 other democrats who supported the resolution.

"I'll be honest with you," said Allred. "It was a tough vote for me. It was a vote that I saw as being about whether or not we stood for the status quo or not."

Abroad, both Sherman and Gutierrez asked for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

"When the world sees us being unfair and unjust, then that creates more volatility for America," said Sherman. "I just can't stand for that."

"You can not bring justice to 1,200 people by killing 30,000, a third of which are women and children," said Gutierrez.

Allred said his approach is based more on negotiations between parties.

"We can limit and do everything we can to limit civilian casualties while also prosecuting this conflict against Hamas, but a ceasefire is not a magical term," said Allred.

All three also differed in how they would approach health care.

Gutierrez is the only candidate backing a single-payer system, also known as Medicare for All.

"We need Medicare for all that want it, period," said Gutierrez. "If you've negotiated for a better plan, if you don't want Medicare for all that's fine, you can stay with your private pay insurance."

Allred, on the other hand, is outright opposing it.

"I don't support that, but I do believe every Texan deserves quality affordable healthcare," said Allred.

Both Allred and Sherman said their priority is in Medicaid.

"The citizens should choose, but as far as legislative we should expand Medicaid," said Sherman.

The candidates all feel similarly about restoring the right to abortion and gun safety, but how they would get that done deviates.

We need to beat Ted Cruz, there's no other way, and we need to bust the filibuster," said Gutierrez.

Additionally, Gutierrez said he’s for expanding the U.S. Supreme Court.

Allred is against that but is concerned about the filibuster.

"We will reform the filibuster," said Allred. "We will make sure we restore this right to Texas women, and the federal level is the only way we can do it."

During the debate, Allred and Gutierrez seemed to have the most conflict.

"You can not be for the wolf and the sheep too," said Gutierrez, referring to Allred’s involvement with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"I have built broad coalitions in my campaigns," said Allred in response. "That's how you win tough races."

Afterward, Sherman said he sees himself fitting a different role in the debate.

"By my work, I've been identified as a unifying transformer," said Sherman.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination in the March primaries will run against Sen. Ted Cruz in November.