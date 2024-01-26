Texas politics: Border battle, Paxton impeachment and the 2024 election

A razor wire standoff, a call for an impeachment do-over and a surprise endorsement.

Those are some of the top headlines for This Week in Texas Politics.

FOX 7 Austin's chief political reporter Rudy Koski and our panel of political analysts take a look at how those issues played out.

RUDY KOSKI: This Week in Texas Politics is a week where political fights certainly escalated. Let's get our headlines from our panel, and we'll start first with Patrick Switek with Texas Tribune. Patrick, what's your headline for the week?

PATRICK SVITEK: Border showdown.

RUDYKOSKI: Business analyst Annie Spilman. What's your headline for the week?

ANNIE SPILMAN: Immigration surge may sway 2024 election, says mayor on Texas border.

RUDY KOSKI: And Brian Smith with Saint Edward's University. Brian, what's your headline for the week?

BRIAN SMITH: The Ken Paxton Impeachment Revenge tour is coming to a Republican primary near you.

RUDY KOSKI: The border battle between Gov. Greg Abbott and Pres. Biden certainly escalated this week. It's gotten so crazy that Democrat Texas Congressmen Castro and Casar said they want the president to federalize the Texas Guard. That certainly is a heck of an escalation. In the shades of, you know, JFK versus George Wallace, that schoolhouse stand segregation fight. Brian, it's a different topic, but somewhat the same issue. States rights. Right?

BRIAN SMITH: This really seems to be more of a case of border politics, but by other means than something like Eisenhower calling the federal troops to enact and enforce the Brown decision.

RUDY KOSKI: While we have an escalating situation on the South Texas border, things are escalating at Capitol Hill with trying to figure out a border deal with the Senate. One of the ideas is ramping up the E-Verify database that employers use to verify immigration status. And that's part of that discussion. Annie, what are business leaders saying about that idea?

ANNIE SPILMAN: E-Verify won't make a dent without comprehensive reforms on the federal level, as well, or the state level of the feds won't do anything. It's completely unfair to put the onus on Texas businesses to enforce immigration laws.

RUDY KOSKI: Several governors from more than 20 different states, here in the United States, posting on social media that they are standing with Gov. Abbott and Texas. But there are reports that Donald Trump wants to prevent any kind of deal being made on Capitol Hill, so he can keep this issue moving into the election cycle. Patrick, does that work?

PATRICK SVITEK: That's a loaded question. But, you know, I think Trump here is doing a very Trump thing and almost saying the quiet part out loud. You know, but of course, that goes against the interests of actually solving the problem in the near term, which at least some Republicans in Congress appear to be making a genuine effort to do.

RUDY KOSKI: In a strange way, Texas has added steam to the Trump train. Texas Sen. John Cornyn this week jumped on that train with Sen. Ted Cruz, another former Trump critic. Annie, did Cornyn's endorsement of Trump surprise you?

ANNIE SPILMAN: As they say, there's no crying in politics. You move on. And Cornyn may see the writing on the wall, and decided to join the team. Or maybe it's one of those situations where it's keep your enemies closer.

RUDY KOSKI: You know, the Democratic Senate primary race certainly escalated. Roland Gutierrez calling out the leading rival, Colin Allred, a DINO, Democrat In Name Only, because Allred criticized the Biden border policy. Both are trying to energize the hard left, Gutierrez calling for an assault rifle ban, Allred calling for a ban on abortion bans. Brian, where is this heading?

BRIAN SMITH: Well, yes, Gutierrez is planning for the runoff. You have a lot of candidates in the race and a lot of undecided voters. So this is his best chance of denying Allred 50 percent in the first round.

RUDY KOSKI: The standoff in the Ken Paxton fight with his whistleblowers certainly escalating this week, with the Paxton Camp taking a swing at the Travis County judge in the whistleblower case. And Paxton is upset that he's going to have to testify. But, then, late in the week, a leading state senator, Drew Springer, said, wait a minute. Maybe we need an impeachment redo. Brian, did that catch you by surprise?

BRIAN SMITH: It really did, because the last one was so disappointing for the opponents of the attorney general that I don't know if they want to set themselves up for another failure.

PATRICK SVITEK: I was surprised by his letter. You know, he is not seeking reelection, so the political consequences for him are not as high stakes as they would be for most of his Republican colleagues to reopen, to try to reopen this conversation.

ANNIE SPILMAN: He's a business owner. And, so him making a move like this sort of says, not only do I not care as a senator, I'm going to say what I want to say. But as a business owner, you know, you really make no impression on what I'm doing as a business owner. So maybe he's sort of speaking on behalf of the business community. But, you know, "These Are The Days Of Our Lives."

RUDY KOSKI: All right, let's wrap up this week, As the World Turns, another soap opera nod. And close things out with a word. Brian, give us a word for the week.

BRIAN SMITH: I don't know if it's a word but, re-impeachment.

ANNIE SPILMAN: Impasse.

PATRICK SVITEK: Reversal. Because in writing about Paxton's change of position, it's whistleblower lawsuit. We've been using that word a lot in the Tribune.

RUDY KOSKI: And that is This Week in Texas Politics.