Texas Senate passed all 40 of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's priorities. Here's where they stand

The Brief The Texas Senate passed all 40 priority pieces of legislation. Only two have passed the House and made it to the governor's desk. The current legislative session ends on June 2.



The Texas Senate has passed all 40 bills identified by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as priorities for this legislative session.

The last priority bill, Senate Bill 31, passed the Senate on Tuesday.

Now, Patrick is calling for the House to start passing those bills and sending them to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

What they're saying:

"With the clock ticking, the House must prioritize and deliver conservative priorities to the governor’s desk. The Senate has passed them already," Patrick said. "It is time to begin moving Senate bills in the House. Democrats must not be allowed to obstruct the passage of key bills and joint resolutions. The House should start with property tax relief as the next bill they pass."

Senate priority bills

Each session, lawmakers file thousands of bills in the Texas legislature. In January, Patrick identified 40 bills that he called a priority.

"Traditionally, bill numbers 1 through 20 have indicated the Lt. Governor’s priorities for the Senate. In 2017, I increased the number of priority bills to 30. This year, I am increasing the number of priority bills to 40," Patrick said in January. "These bills represent the will of the conservative majority of Texans, and many will pass with bipartisan support."

With all 40 bills now out of the Senate, here's where they stand with a month to go in the legislative session:

What's next:

The Texas legislative session ends June 2.