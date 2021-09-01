Texas sends more resources, personnel to support Ida relief efforts

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas is sending additional emergency response resources and personnel to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

The Texas Military Department (TMD) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have deployed additional resources and personnel to support response and recovery efforts at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Additional resources include:

116 Guardsmen including a Battalion Tactical Command

1 Headquarters Company

4 Ground Transportation Platoons

1 General Support Platoon

1 Engineering Platoon

25 high-water vehicles

7 Humvees

1 Fuel Truck

1 Wrecker

2 Track Loaders

5 fire suppression water tenders with 20 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"Texas remembers the generous support offered by Louisianans during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we have recognized their need for additional help as they recover from the destruction of Hurricane Ida earlier this week," said Governor Abbott in a news release. "We will continue to help our neighbors in need, just as they did for us."

This follows a recent announcement from Governor Abbott that the State of Texas would continue to review any additional EMAC requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.

__

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin-area nonprofit seeks donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

'Untold damage': Videos show Ida's trail of destruction across Louisiana

Hurricane Ida down to Category 3, New Orleans loses power

Timelapse video shows Hurricane Ida flooding Louisiana roads in under an hour

Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana on anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter