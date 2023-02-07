Expand / Collapse search

Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner arrested for DWI

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas Politics
The Georgetown Republican was scheduled to run a meeting on the power outages and power grid this morning.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this morning for driving while intoxicated.

According to jail records, the Georgetown Republican was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:12 a.m. on Feb. 7 on a Class B Misdemeanor charge.

State Sen. Schwertner is an orthopedic surgeon who has served Senate District 5 since 2013. Before that, he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives serving House District 20.

State Sen. Charles Schwertner was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:12 a.m. on a DWI charge.

Schwertner is scheduled to lead a meeting on the power grid and outages at 11 this morning, as chair of the Business & Commerce Committee.

As of 8:42 a.m., Schwertner remains in custody in the Travis County Jail.

State lawmakers hold meeting about power outages and power grid

Last month, Texas power grid regulators adopted a new energy market redesign despite a warning from State Sen. Charles Schwertner. The law was developed to improve reliability after the 2021 winter storm, but the Georgetown lawmaker said those changes ignored the legislature's direction.