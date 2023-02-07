Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner arrested for DWI

Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this morning for driving while intoxicated.

According to jail records, the Georgetown Republican was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:12 a.m. on Feb. 7 on a Class B Misdemeanor charge.

State Sen. Schwertner is an orthopedic surgeon who has served Senate District 5 since 2013. Before that, he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives serving House District 20.

Schwertner is scheduled to lead a meeting on the power grid and outages at 11 this morning, as chair of the Business & Commerce Committee.

As of 8:42 a.m., Schwertner remains in custody in the Travis County Jail.