Body found in Round Rock identified as missing man

The Brief A body found near Brushy Creek in Round Rock on Friday has been identified. Police say the body belonged to 34-year-old Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo. RRPD posted about Raymundo going missing on March 31.



A body found in Round Rock has been identified as a missing 34-year-old man.

Body identified

What we know:

Round Rock police say the body was found in a wooded area north of the QuikTrip at 1540 RM 620, near Brushy Creek, on Friday night.

On Saturday, Round Rock police said the body was identified as 34-year-old Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo.

On April 5, Round Rock police posed on social media that Raymundo had not been seen since March 31.

What we don't know:

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.