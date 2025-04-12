Body found in Round Rock identified as missing man
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A body found in Round Rock has been identified as a missing 34-year-old man.
Body identified
What we know:
Round Rock police say the body was found in a wooded area north of the QuikTrip at 1540 RM 620, near Brushy Creek, on Friday night.
On Saturday, Round Rock police said the body was identified as 34-year-old Brayan Ivan Valle Raymundo.
On April 5, Round Rock police posed on social media that Raymundo had not been seen since March 31.
What we don't know:
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Round Rock Police.