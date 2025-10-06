Texas State University students, staff rally in support of former professor

The Brief Students and professors rallied for a Texas State University professor who was fired on Sept. 10 Dr. Tom Alter was fired for the comments he made as part of a socialism conference in his off time He is suing for wrongful termination but said he is willing to return to campus in San Marcos



A Texas State University professor was fired in September.

A hearing for his full reinstatement was held on Monday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Texas State students and staff chanted and rallied in support of Dr. Tom Alter, who was fired on Sept. 10 for the comments he made as part of a socialism conference in his off time.

"I have my rights as a private citizen to express those free speech rights; that's what I did in that Conference," said Dr. Tom Alter. "It was not in my capacity as a faculty member or employee of Texas State University."

The video was leaked on social media, sparking backlash from Governor Greg Abbott, as well as University President Kelly Damphouse. The University accused Dr. Alter for inciting political violence and terminated him immediately.

"I think the protest is legitimate," said Armon Hopkins, a junior student. "Everyone has a right to express what they want to say, especially like Dr. Tom Alter. He has the right to expression."

The employees' union announced Dr. Alters' reinstatement on Saturday, Oct. 4, following a Hays County judge's decision to grant an injunction that allows for his reinstatement while his lawsuit proceeds in court. He will not be allowed to teach, but it does put him back on the payroll.

"Before, I was fired without a process. Now that process is happening," said Dr. Alter.

Students and staff called for Alter to return to the classroom.

Matthew Medina is a part of the Socialist Horizon organization.

"It's very personal for many of us," said Matthew Medina, a graduate student. "Many of us have a working relationship with Dr. Alter, many have taken his classes, many have just kind of talked to him one-on-one just about life."

What's next:

Alter is suing for wrongful termination but said he is willing to return to campus in San Marcos.

"I hope this message wakens up everyone here, because this is a really big issue," said Hopkins.

FOX 7 Austin was told that a final decision is expected later in the week.