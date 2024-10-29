Texas State places adjunct professor running for Hays County judge seat on administrative leave

The Brief Texas State University placed adjunct professor Tanner Neidhardt on administrative leave for electioneering to students Neidhardt is running for a Hays County judge seat Opponent Alicia Key claimed Neidhardt was abusing his position to influence the election



An opposing candidate is accusing a Texas State faculty member of abusing his position to influence an election.

Tanner Neidhardt is an adjunct professor at Texas State. He is also a republican candidate running for the 483rd District Court judge seat in Hays County.

Gov. Abbott appointed Neidhardt to the position in 2022. Neidhardt is running to keep that judge position against his democratic challenger, Alicia Key.

FOX 7 Austin obtained an email from Key's attorney. The email shows Neidhardt asking students to vote for him, and offering "Tanner for Texas" T-shirts.

In a letter to Texas State President Kelly Damphousse, Key's attorney said Judge Neidhardt intentionally violated warnings from university system leadership.

It is against the law to use government resources to support or oppose a candidate.

Neidhardt's opponent claims he was electioneering to students by asking them for their vote.

Judge Neidhardt sent this statement:

"I have loved my time as an adjunct professor at Texas State. While I have challenged my students to think critically, I have learned a great deal from them at the same time.

I take full responsibility for sending emails to students asking for their vote and support. I did not see a recent email from the University about political messages. My understanding is that Beto O'Rourke also did this when he was a professor, which is why I thought it was allowed. I apologize for any inconvenience my emails caused to the recipients or to the University. After I learned of the policy, I did not send another.

In the week that remains, I hope we can return the focus of this campaign to the candidates' qualifications to handle jury trials for the most serious felony crimes and civil matters. Hays County residents deserve judges who can faithfully administer justice and defend the Constitution."

Key sent an additional statement:

"I am running for office because I was called to do so by many attorneys I have practiced with for years and my friends and neighbors—who asked me to run because they know me and my values. I am running to serve my fellow Hays County residents with integrity, dignity, and fairness. Tanner Neidhardt is apparently running for his personal gain and ambition, and is willing to break the law and abuse his position to try to win. Hays County deserves better."

Voters will decide between Neidhardt and Key on Election Day next week.