Texas students, analysts have conflicting opinions on proposal to replace STAAR test

Texas lawmakers are trying to replace one big STAAR test in public schools with three shorter tests.

House Bill 8 is set for a floor debate on Tuesday, August 26.

Push back against eliminating STAAR test

What they're saying:

Some students called on state lawmakers to re-think a proposal that replaces the STAAR test.

They’re upset about a new way that’s being pitched to measure classroom achievement.

"Success to me in a classroom doesn't mean knowing what two plus two is. That's a baseline. Success means looking at two plus two and asking why," said Student Luca Sims.

The group is opposed to HB 8. The legislation would replace the STAAR test with three shorter tests that are to be spread out over the school year.

The House Bill is nearly identical to a Senate version drafted by Houston Republican Paul Bettencourt.

"The first two are item-level diagnostic tests for the student and the teacher to get feedback within 48 hours. What do you know? How are you learning before you get to the final test? And I think that's a great combination. Because it keeps people teaching to knowledge as opposed to teaching to the test," said Sen. Bettencourt in a recent interview with FOX26 Greg Groogan.

Monday's student trip to the Capitol was organized by Austin Democrat Gina Hinojosa. She also supports a broader approach to assessment.

"Nobody wants this bill except for the Texas Senate, who has this fixation on testing and accountability," said Rep. Hinojosa.

Using student testing data to also grade school performance, for Rep. Hinojosa is a long-standing point of contention.

"There are big problems in the way the bill is written that leave too much interpretation to the Texas Education Agency, which is never a good thing. That never works out well for our Texas students," said Hinojosa.

Advocates of House Bill 8

The other side:

Student and school assessments are inseparable for Mandy Drogin with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

"What's not fair is that 50% of the kids in our public school classrooms right now can't read on grade level. 60% can't math and 70% cannot pass our history and social studies teach. That is what is not fair. We have to stop worrying about what adults' feelings are, and we have to start recognizing we need to give teachers what they need in the classrooms. We need to stop making everything about testing and start getting back to high quality education," said Drogin.

During Thursday’s public hearing, Mary Lynn Pruneda, of Texas 2036, also spoke in favor of HB 8. On Monday she noted a big problem that would be eliminated.

"It also says that these tests have been administered in preparation for the STAAR. They're often called benchmark tests. You can't do those anymore. And you really don't need to because you're actually teaching to these state standards. Kids are going to be prepared to the STAAR test. So let's just focus on making sure that we're teaching kids what they need to know in each grade and each subject. And that's going to be the very best thing for them. And that what House Bill 8 does," said Pruneda.

What's next:

If approved by state lawmakers and signed by the governor, STAAR testing would not immediately stop.

The new testing system would not begin until the 2027-28 school year.