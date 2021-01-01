Texas Supreme Court blocks enforcement of Austin dine-in curfew

The Supreme Court of Texas has blocked the enforcement of Austin-Travis County's dine-in curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an order pronounced on Jan. 1, the Texas Supreme Court conditionally granted Paxton's petition and directed the Third Court of Appeals to issue relief and block enforcement of the restrictions pending final resolution of the appeal.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had filed suit against the city and county saying that the dine-in restrictions were not allowed under Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders.

A district judge had ruled in favor of the city and county on Thursday and the Third Court of Appeals agreed with District Judge Amy Clark Meachum and denied an appeal by Paxton.

Austin-Travis County's restrictions were requiring food and beverage establishments to close for dine-in between the hours of 10:30 pm and 6:00 am from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.

