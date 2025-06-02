Texas THC ban: Groups to hold competing news conferences with bill awaiting Abbott approval

The Brief Competing news conferences are being held today to sway Gov. Abbott on a bill banning most THC products in Texas. Opponents warn the ban (SB 3) would dismantle a multi-billion dollar industry and push products underground. Supporters of SB 3 say the products are potentially dangerous.



With a bill to ban THC products in Texas awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's signature, both supporters and those who oppose the bill are looking to sway the governor.

Competing news conferences between the Texas hemp industry and those looking to ban the products.

Texas Hemp Business Council News Conference

According to a press release from Texas Hemp Business Council, those expected to appear at the conference include farmers, veterans, small business owners and hemp advocates. They plan to speak out against SB 3, which would put an end to legal THC consumables within the state.

According to their press release, they are concerned about the dismantling of a $4.3 billion industry which they say supports 53,000 jobs, as well as the potential to "open the floodgates" to unregulated, unsafe products in the vacuum created by the legislation.

A petition with more than 100,000 signatures and thousands of letters are expected to be delivered to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

The news conference will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas News Conference

Another news conference will be held by a group in support of Senate Bill 3.

Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas is holding a news conference at the capitol at 3:30 p.m.

Speakers at the event are expected to include members of the Texas Legislature, doctors, veterans and more.

Will Gov. Abbott Ban THC?

GARLAND, TX-JULY 22: DELTA 8 supplements on a shelf inside Hippy Bee Dispensary on Saturday, July 22 2023 in Garland, TX. The Bee Hippy Hemp Dispensary was raided along with the homes of Chris Fagan and David Dranguet an employee at the store by Garl Expand

What's next:

Abbott has declined to comment on whether he will sign SB 3 into law. The legislation has been sent to his desk, and while the governor has been vocal about bills he intends to sign, the THC ban has not been mentioned in the wake of pressure from opposing sides.

The governor has three choices before him. He can either sign the bill into law, veto the legislation, or allow it to sit on his desk for 10 days, at which point it will pass without his direct approval and take effect on Sept. 1.

Texas THC Ban

SB 3 has been championed through the legislative session by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has called the consumable products "poison."

Patrick argues the industry was created unintentionally and that several of the products on store shelves are not regulated and could contain dangerous amounts of THC.

The other side:

Small business owners have been among the front runners of those in opposition of the bill. They say the industry is made up of over 8,000 businesses in the state, all of which would potentially be dismantled if the bill were signed into law.

Patrick has come under fire by small business owners, who claim he "blatantly lied" about the contents of consumable THC products.

Alongside small businesses are Texas veterans. They say THC has been a positive alternative to more addictive and potentially harmful substances like alcohol, opiates and prescription pills, and worry about those suffering from PTSD and other mental and physical maladies who might fall back into destructive habits if the substance is banned.

The backstory:

The THC products being sold by businesses in Texas were legalized via an accidental loophole created in 2019, when Texas passed legislation expanding the hemp industry. Farmers worry that closing off that loophole will be disastrous for their profits and employees, which have come to rely heavily on the booming industry over the past six years.