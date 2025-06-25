Texas THC ban: Most Texans disapprove of SB 3, poll shows

The Brief A new University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll shows 53% of Texans disapprove of the recent legislative effort to ban THC products, compared to 31% who approve. Governor Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3 on Sunday, which would have banned consumable THC products, citing concerns about constitutional challenges and conflicts with federal law. Abbott has called a special legislative session for July 21 to create a regulatory framework for THC products,



New polling shows that most Texans disapprove of the Texas Legislature's effort to outlaw the production and sale of THC products in the state.

The battle over THC has become a hot-button issue in Texas.

On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3, which would have banned THC products in the state.

Texas THC ban poll

By the numbers:

The poll from the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project asked 1,200 registered Texas voters about several issues, including the production and sale of THC products in the state.

Overall, it found that 53 percent of Texans oppose a THC ban, compared to 31 percent who are for it.

The poll found 68 percent of Democrats opposed the ban, with just 17 percent supporting it.

Among Republicans, 39 percent opposed the ban, compared to 46 percent who said they supported it.

Texas THC ban veto

The Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 3 during the regular session.

The bill would have made it illegal to own, manufacture or sell consumable THC products that have popped up on store shelves since a loophole was opened in the 2018 Farm Bill.

READ MORE: US House bill would close loophole that legalized THC products in Texas

The Texas hemp industry now supports an estimated 50,000 jobs and generates $8 billion in annual tax revenue.

Governor Greg Abbott vetoed the controversial bill on Sunday, just hours before a deadline.

GARLAND, TX-JULY 22: DELTA 8 supplements on a shelf inside Hippy Bee Dispensary on Saturday, July 22 2023 in Garland, TX. The Bee Hippy Hemp Dispensary was raided along with the homes of Chris Fagan and David Dranguet an employee at the store by Garl Expand

Abbott, in his explanation for the veto, said Senate Bill 3 would likely face "unsuccessful constitutional challenges" and create a "conflict between federal and state law," given the 2018 federal Farm Bill's legalization of hemp products. He instead called for a special legislative session for July 21, to establish a "regulatory framework that ensures public safety, complies with federal law, includes robust enforcement mechanisms, and can be implemented without delay."

Texas medical marijuana expansion poll

The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll also asked Texans about expanding the state's medical marijuana program.

54 percent supported the expansion, while just 25 percent of respondents opposed it.

Texas medical marijuana expansion signed into law

Gov. Abbott signed House Bill 46 on Friday, expanding the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP).

The expansion allows for new changes in how THC can be delivered by approving aerosol and vapor products, like vape pens. Current law only allows for products that can be swallowed.

Related article

House BIll 46 also increases the number of dispensers in the state and adds traumatic brain injuries, chronic pain, Crohn's disease and terminal illnesses to the list of qualifying conditions.