Texas THC ban: What's ahead in the special session | Texas: The Issue Is

A last-minute veto by Governor Greg Abbott put a new twist on the fight over THC in Texas.

The next round will take place during July's special session.

Abbott's veto was praised by some and criticized by others, like Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

FOX 7's Rudy Koski talked with hemp industry advocate Cynthia Cabrera of Hometown Hero about the battle ahead.

Regulation on hemp industry

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly said that the state has no idea what is in THC-infused products or who is making them. Hemp advocates disagree with the lieutenant governor's take.

"Texas has had regulation on hemp space since 2019. So the idea that the space is wholly unregulated is untrue. It's inaccurate," Cabrera said.

When asked if she supported THC products being limited to just pharmacies, Cabrera took issue with the idea.

"What would be the purpose of that be?" she asked. "If [the Department of State Health Services] were enforcing, that wouldn't be an issue. DSHS collects registration fees from every type of business in the hemp industry. And those fees are meant to be used on enforcement."

Patrick has argued that there is no way for the state to regulate 8,000 stores to make sure there are no bad actors.

"It's not that difficult. They need to hire more inspectors," said Cabrera. "I asked someone from DPS one day where those registration fees go, and he said, you probably paved a road somewhere."

Cabrera says there are still regulations that the industry supports.

"I will say I give Texas a lot of props, I give them a lot kudos for being the first state to implement comprehensive regulation and a couple of things were overlooked, specifically age restrictions, child-resistant packaging," she said.

THC beverages in package stores

Some have suggested that THC-infused beverages should only be available in package stores like alcohol.

"The package stores are very much interested in having all the beverages to themselves. That came up during the regular session, right? There was a competing bill that banned everything except drinks. So it only benefited the package store," Cabrera said.

Increase on registration fees

Some have proposed increasing the fees for a DSHS Retail Hemp Registration.

Cabrera opposed the increase until it was clear that the money was going to help the problem.

"Let me flip it on you. Would you agree to increasing something without knowing where the money was going?" Cabrera responded. "There is not an opposition to increasing the fees, but the money has to be used for the industry. You can't take the money and then say that there is no money."

