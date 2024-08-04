Texas: The Issue Is - U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher on surge of support for Kamala Harris

We are now just three months from a presidential election, the outcome of which both sides claim will substantially alter the course of American history.

That said, Democrats are stoked about their improved prospect of holding the White House, including U.S. Rep Lizzie Fletcher (D-Houston).

Fletcher sat down with FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan to talk about Kamala Harris and some key issues in this year's race.

LIZZIE FLETCHER: And I do think that women can and must make the difference in this election, because the stakes are too high for us to do anything else.

GREG GROOGAN: Texas Democratic Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher making the case for a massive election-cinching surge of support for her party's presumptive nominee, Kamala Harris.

LIZZIE FLETCHER: Women should be turning out in droves for Vice President Harris, because what we have seen from Donald Trump and JD Vance is antipathy towards American women. We see that in their policy positions. We see that reflected in states like ours, where in Texas, the vast majority of Texans don't agree with the extreme laws that have been passed that are subjugating women. You know, we talk, and I've heard a lot of people say our daughters are going to have fewer rights than we do. The truth is, we already have fewer rights than we have had. Our rights as women in Texas are being rolled back, our ability to make our own decisions about our own bodies, decisions for our families, for our futures. Those rights are being taken away.

GREG GROOGAN: Fletcher and fellow Democrats looking to paint a troubling portrait of the former president's plans.

LIZZIE FLETCHER: I think that what we're going to see in this campaign is an incredible contrast between an accomplished prosecutor, attorney general, senator and vice president of the United States who has a vision for the future and is ready to lead the country forward. So I'm excited to support her. I'm also deeply concerned about what we see coming from Donald Trump and JD Vance, his vice presidential pick, and the vision that they have, which is reflected in project 2025. For folks who haven't read it, it is required reading to see what they envision, which essentially eviscerates our government, centralizes power in the office of the president, removes checks and balances, and does things that we know most Americans do not want to see, like banning abortion nationwide.

GREG GROOGAN: For the record, the former president has said he has nothing to do with project 2025, calling Democratic attempts at linkage, disinformation and labeling elements of the proposal ridiculous and abysmal. Fletcher and Democrats are also claiming Mr. Trump plans to target Social Security.

LIZZIE FLETCHER: And what you hear from the Trump side is we're just going to get rid of Social Security, right? We're going to change it. We're going to make these fundamental changes. We're not going to protect these things. We're going to privatize things.

GREG GROOGAN: For the record, while a handful of Republicans have suggested privatization or increasing the eligibility age, the former president has said repeatedly he intends to preserve and strengthen entitlements like Social Security and Medicare. On the nagging issue of border security, Congresswoman Fletcher blamed Trump and fellow Republicans for perpetuating the problem when a partial solution was at hand.

LIZZIE FLETCHER: We had a bipartisan deal for Congress to address it, and President Trump said, don't do that. Don't solve the problem.

GREG GROOGAN: Well, Trump's opposition to the failed compromise is a matter of record. It bears mentioning congressional Democrats generated no significant measure to reinforce border security during the first three years of the Biden presidency. As for the overarching issue of which team better protects American democracy, Fletcher contends her candidate should be the clear choice.

LIZZIE FLETCHER: It is about protecting our country, our citizens, our freedoms, making sure that the United States is a place where everyone can not just get by, but get ahead, and building a team and a policy around helping every single American and helping us realize our founding vision.