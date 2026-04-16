Will Texas call a special election to replace Rep. Tony Gonzales?

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The Brief The governor's office has not said when a special election to replace Rep. Tony Gonzales will be scheduled. Gonzales resigned from office this week after admitting to having an affair with an ex-staffer. A special election to replace Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who resigned amid sexual assault allegations, has been scheduled for June 16 in California.



The resignation of Rep. Tony Gonzales leaves an open seat in Texas' delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, something that could be filled if Gov. Greg Abbott chooses to call a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of the term.

Gonzales resigned from Congress amid a push from within the Republican Party calling for his resignation after he had an affair with an ex-staffer. He had previously announced he would not seek reelection to the seat despite finding himself in a runoff for the Republican nomination against Brandon Herrera.

Special elections in Texas must be called through a proclamation by the governor. Abbott's office said Wednesday that a decision on a special election to fill Gonzales' seat has not been made yet.

What they're saying:

"An announcement on the seat will be made at a later date," Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said.

California sets special election to replace Swalwell

On the other side of the aisle, California has already set a special election date to fill the seat vacated this week by Rep. Eric Swalwell. Swalwell resigned amid sexual assault allegations.

California will hold its special election on June 16.

This could push Texas to move onto a special election sooner rather than later.

Republicans hold a slim majority in the U.S. House, 218-213.

Future of Texas' 23rd Congressional District

With Gonzales out of the race, Republican Brandon Herrera, a firearms manufacturer and YouTube personality known as "The AK Guy," is set to become the GOP nominee for the November election. He is expected to face Democratic nominee Katy Padilla Stout.

Recent primary results suggested a competitive general election ahead, with Democrats drawing slightly more total votes in the district than Republicans.