Texas U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit Texas-Mexico border

Texas U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will be visiting the Texas-Mexico border Friday, a day after President Joe Biden pledged to address the influx of migrants crowding detention facilities at the border.



Senators Cruz and Cornyn will lead a tour with 17 other Republican senators along the border at McAllen—including a boat tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon.



In the first news conference of his administration Thursday, Biden announced the U.S. will be working to quickly move migrant children and teens out of packed detention facilities. He announced steps such as opening up bed space at Ft. Bliss near El Paso for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors.



Sen. Cruz, who arrived in McAllen Thursday night, tweeted out a cell phone video early Friday morning, describing facilities that had to resort to using what he describes as outdoor holding pens.

"We've already gone to detention facilities that are overrun with families, small children, we saw multiple mothers who were nursing infant babies," Cruz said in the video.



Cruz claims he’s seen several smugglers on the other side of the border who are bringing people across.



"Our policy is when they smuggle them in, the Biden administration releases them, and more and more and more," Cruz said in the video. "This is a humanitarian crisis, it's a public health crisis, the immigrants who are being released, they're testing positive for COVID-19 at a seven-times higher rate than the American population, and it's a national security crisis."



Sen. Cornyn says he is working on legislation to cut down on the time it takes for asylum seekers to appear before an immigration judge. He blamed Biden administration policies in a press conference Thursday before heading to the border.

"This is a product I believe of two things, one is that the Biden administration simply eliminated the previous administration rules that were in place, and had no plans to replace them, and the impression that anybody who wants to come to the United States can do so," said Cornyn.



On Thursday, President Biden compared what’s happening at the border now to seasonal increases in migrants under previous administrations, and defended his decision to roll back Trump-era policies like separating children from their families and deporting unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.



After Friday’s tour of the border, Cornyn and Cruz will speak with reporters and hold a roundtable with local stakeholders.