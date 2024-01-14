Texas weather: WilCo residents get last minute items ahead of arctic blast

Williamson County residents spent Sunday getting last minute items to stock their homes before the overnight freezing temperatures.

"People should be preparing their own homes, so they're going to need to make sure they have food, they have water, they have medications," said Connie Odom, the director of communications for Williamson County.

In Round Rock, Lauren King has another item on her list: tortillas.

"I couldn't find tortillas at two other H-E-B's, so today, we finally found them here," said Lauren King. They’re warm, they’re keeping me warm."

Lauren King and her sister, Michelle, were out picking up a few essentials in Round Rock.

"I got wine and dog toys, so my dogs will stay entertained," said Michelle King.

As temperatures drop, last minute shoppers were risking empty shelves no longer.

"We are hoping the stores are not out of stuff yet," said Savannah Bell. "We got some stuff to make some soup. Stay warm."

Getting those supplies on Sunday was probably a good move.

Crews in Williamson County have been preparing since Friday for a chance of icy roads beginning Sunday night to Monday morning.

MORE STORIES:

"I don't know how to drive in the snow or ice at all, so hopefully I can work from home," said Lauren King.

For those who don't get to stay home on MLK day, the county has 400 tons of sand and more than 2,700 gallons of de-icer ready for drivers hitting the roads.

"Just make sure you're driving for the conditions," said Odom. "So, if you're driving slower, you're maybe giving more space between you and the car in front of you, so that you have more time to slow down and break and just be very weather aware."

Whether the roads get slick or not, the county warns the safest thing to do over the next few days is to stay home.

"Make sure they are prepared just to be able to hopefully stay home for a couple of days and enjoy being at home for a while, while the cold weather comes through," said Odom. "That's the best thing they can do."

If you happen to lose power over the next few days, the sheriff's office will be operating a warming shelter.

The address is 508 Rock Street in Georgetown.