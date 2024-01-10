Texas weather: Homeowners asked to put plan in place for possible freeze

ERCOT has issued a weather watch ahead of an arctic cold front projected to hit Central Texas early next week.

We're expecting temperatures to dip below freezing at times for several days.

"The most important thing is to wrap those exterior pipes. Any water line that you have on the outside of your home that is exposed will be the first point to freeze," says Texas Water Utilities Senior Vice President of Operations Eric Sabolsice.

Texas Water Utilities asked residents to put a plan in place to avoid freezing and damage to their property ahead of the weather watch issued by ERCOT, and frigid temperatures expected on Monday.

"If you live in a mobile home or trailer, the risk is even greater as more pipes are exposed, so insulating those are critical," said Sabolsice.

While protecting the pipes, it is recommended to check for leaks and to avoid letting taps drip.

"This can place additional demands on the water system and may lead to reduced pressures," said Sabolsice.

According to Texas Water Utilities, homeowners with pools should turn the pumps off, drain the piping and pool filter, and if you have outdoor plants make sure they are covered.

"For plants that are sensitive to low temperatures, wrap those in a blanket or a tarp or a sheet of plastic around them, and the more ornamental shrubs that are most sensitive, wrap those as well when temperatures drop below freezing," said Sabolsice.

During freezing conditions, the Animal Humane Society suggest only letting dogs out to relieve themselves, keeping cats indoors at all times, making sure your pet’s bed is not on the floor, in a cold area of your home and that your pet has access to food and water that is not frozen.

If you plan to leave your home for more than a day, be sure to leave the heater on to protect the interior piping.

"You have piping under exterior cabinets so that there will be a cabinet on the wall of your home or in your garage. Open those cabinets to allow heat to enter that space and keep the pipes from freezing," said Sabolsice.

ERCOT says it will monitor conditions closely and use all available tools to manage the grid.