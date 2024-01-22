Round Rock apartment complex directs residents without power to shelters

Residents in building one at The Creek Apartments in Round Rock went nearly 48 hours without power in sub-freezing temperatures and rain.

"They said they were going to make us aware of updates, and we didn’t get any updates at all," said Guy Costley, who is one of the residents at The Creek Apartments.

Costley says it was not until he reached out to FOX 7 Austin on Sunday about his living conditions that he received a response.

"The regional manager contacted me that evening, and he apologized profusely and said that it is his priority to get everything fixed. In the meantime, he offered me to stay at a hotel and pay for my Uber ride here," said Costley.

MORE ROUND ROCK NEWS

The property sent out an email to residents on Saturday night addressing the electrical meter fire and power outage. Costley said he was one of many that did not receive the email.

On the bottom of the email, there were options to contact a shelter.

"Who wants to go to a shelter? I mean it wasn't something that I was actually considering to do," said Costley.

One of those options is Central Texas Table of Grace, an emergency shelter for foster children.

"That’s not surprising to me that that shelter wouldn’t even consider taking us because it is for foster children, that is probably another thing that you can put on the list, that we were getting misinformation," Costley said.

During an interview with FOX 7 Austin, he received a call from management.

"I just received a phone call from the manager of the apartment, and she said that the electrician has completed the repairs and Oncor is right there now," said Costley.

Costley says the entire situation has been an inconvenience.

"I work from home and so me not having electricity in my apartment jeopardize my job because I need my Wi-Fi, I need electricity to use my monitors and everything," said Costley. "They had vacant apartments at the time and until I spoke with the regional manager. I didn't even get offered to even stay in a vacant apartment so that we can have heat but after I spoke with him, I got an email later that day with an offer to stay at a vacant apartment but I rather them provide the hotel, so that's why I’m at a hotel right now."

He says he believes holding the apartment complex accountable lit a fire under their feet.

"Overall, they just need to be a lot more empathetic to the residents, just sending an email saying oh we are sure you need to go somewhere else and then provide numbers for shelters," Costley said.