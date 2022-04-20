The Home Depot hiring more than 1,800 positions in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Home Depot is hiring more than 1,800 part-time and full-time positions in Austin for the busy spring season.
Flexible, full-time and part-time positions include opportunities for customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.
The Home Depot offers a wide range of health and personal benefits for every stage of life, including tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, back-up dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match, a discounted company stock purchase program and more.
The Home Depot said some applicants could receive an offer within just one day of applying.
To apply, click here.
