The Home Depot hiring more than 1,800 positions in Austin

The Home Depot is hiring more than 1,800 part-time and full-time positions in Austin for the busy spring season.

Flexible, full-time and part-time positions include opportunities for customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.

The Home Depot offers a wide range of health and personal benefits for every stage of life, including tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, back-up dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match, a discounted company stock purchase program and more.

The Home Depot said some applicants could receive an offer within just one day of applying.

