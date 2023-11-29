‘The Masked Singer’: S’More revealed as famous boy band member

The tenth season of ‘The Masked Singer’ continues to deliver surprising reveals, and this week was certainly no different.

The FOX reality competition show celebrated the disco era Wednesday – and unmasked S’More in the process.

Ashley Parker Angel, who rose to fame as a singer and a former member of the boy band O-Town, was unmasked as the campfire treat.

"‘The Masked Singer’ is unlike any other show on planet Earth," Parker Angel told the audience following his reveal. "Such an incredible experience as a performer, seriously."

Ashley Parker Angel revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The 42-year-old was a member of the band O-Town from 1999 to 2003. Following the band’s breakup, Parker Angel released his first solo album, "Soundtrack to Your Life."

"It’s been a phenomenal experience," Parker Angel continued.

S’More in the "Disco Night" episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Trea Patton / FOX)

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was able to accurately predict that Parker Angel was beneath the costume.

"I’m a huge fan of O-Town," she told the singer. "Your voice is so beautiful."

Despite the show’s plan to unmask two contestants on Wednesday, panelist Ken Jeong used the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell to keep Gazelle on the show.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Next week "The Masked Singer" will celebrate rock ‘n’ roll as the Group B finalists rock out to legendary songs from bands including Kiss and Jon Bon Jovi.

The Masked Singer’s very own Banana from Season 3 and legendary Poison frontman, Bret Michaels will also give a special performance.

S'More performs on "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Trea Patton / FOX)

Two celebrities will be unmasked, leaving only one to move on to the season finale.

‘The Masked Singer’’ is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity.

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps talks ‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘RHONY’ and cabaret

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated – and then reveals his or her true identity.

The "I Wanna Rock" episode of "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesday, December 6 at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT.

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.