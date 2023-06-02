Things to do in Austin this weekend: June 2 to 4

School's out for the summer.

Whether you want to head out to a fun local festival or plan a night out at the theater, there’s plenty going on.

Here's our FOX 7 Weekend.

ATX Television Festival: June 1-4

The ATX Television Festival is underway and continues through Sunday.

Now in its 12th year, the festival features screenings of past, current and upcoming series, never-aired pilots and world premieres, along with panel discussions, Q&A’s, and lots of fun events that celebrate television.

Events take place at the Paramount, Stateside, Driskill Hotel, 800 Congress, and other downtown venues.

For more information on programming and tickets, plus a full schedule, go to atxfestival.com.

Once On This Island: May 19-June 18

Georgetown Palace Theatre presents ‘Once On This Island’ on stage through June 18.

The award-winning musical is a Caribbean adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

It tells the story of a peasant girl who, after falling in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, must prove to the mythical gods that love is stronger than death.

Tickets are $17 to $36 and are available at georgetownpalace.com.

Old Town Street Festival: June 3

Head to downtown Leander for the Old Town Street Festival, Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The day kicks off with the Old Town 5K and features food vendors, local and regional wineries and breweries, family-friendly activities, and live music from several Texas favorites, including headliner Dale Watson.

Admission to the festival is free.

Tickets for concert VIP seats and the children’s fun zone are available at oldtownstreetfestival.com.

For The Love of Parks: June 3

Show some love for your local green spaces at For The Love of Parks inaugural event.

It’s Saturday afternoon, from noon until 4 p.m., at Richard Moya Park.

The event celebrates the launch of the Travis County Parks Foundation and features live music by Del Castillo, plus food trucks and children’s activities.

Admission is free.

Summer Arts Festival: June 3

Contra-Common in the Hill Country Galleria hosts the third annual Summer Arts Festival.

It’s also going on Saturday, from 2 to 8 p.m. on the central plaza.

The free fest features more than 45 artists and makers, 5 live music acts, free art activities in the children’s art garden, and a juried exhibition in the Contra-Common Gallery.