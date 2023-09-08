Things to do in Austin this weekend: September 8 to 10

Looking for some fun things to do in Austin this weekend? FOX 7 Austin's got you covered with the FOX 7 Weekend!

2023 MotoAmerica Superbikes at Texas: September 8-10

MotoAmerica Superbikes roll into the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

Racing enthusiasts and attendees can catch all the motorcycle racing action starting Friday, Sept. 8 with the qualifiers followed by all-day racing Saturday and Sunday.

There are five classes of road racing, more than 120 riders, a kids zone, carnival games, a stunt show and bike show.

Tickets start at $30; children 12 and younger are free with a paying adult. Gates open at 8 a.m.

For more information, including the full racing schedule, click here.

"Head over Heels" at the Zach Theatre: through September 10

Zach Theatre is wrapping up its run of "Head over Heels," the hilarious musical featuring Austin's own Kathy Valentine and the music of the Go-Go’s, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Follow the silly escapades of a royal family in a mythical kingdom who are all just trying to find love.

This laugh-out-loud show will get you up on your feet dancing to songs like "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips are Sealed," and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

Shows run through Sunday with tickets starting at $25. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Teresa Lozano Long Community Day: September 9

The Long Center is inviting the community to a free neighborhood block party to celebrate the Center's 15th anniversary and honor its late founder.

The first Teresa Lozano Long Community Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 between noon and 5 p.m.

Attendees can explore all the indoor and outdoor spaces at the Center; enjoy live performances, films, and music; and check out the cocktail lounge, members' green room, and retrospective gallery.

There will also be food trucks, a community partner showcase and H-E-B Game Zone.

11th annual Eastside Kings Festival: September 9-10

The 11th annual Eastside Kings Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday in historic East Austin.

The mission of the festival is to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of African-American blues, jazz and gospel music and features more than 40 bands at multiple venues.

Wristbands are $25 per day and can be purchased in advance at Antone's Record Store or on the day of the event at the Mission Possible parking lot where the main stage will be.

For a full schedule of events and list of participating venues, click here.

33rd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival: September 10

The 33rd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival returns to the Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin this Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.

Attendees can sample hot sauces from 18 different bottlers and vote for their favorite, as well as purchase specialty sauces, peppers and cookbooks, and listen to live music from The Tiarras, El Combo Oscuro, Lion Heights, plus DJ McPullish.

RELATED: Keeping Score: Hot Sauce Fest

There are also food trucks and a full bar on site.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. $5 of each ticket purchase goes to the Central Texas Food Bank.

For more information, click here.