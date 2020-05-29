Third death from COVID-19 confirmed in Bastrop County

The Bastrop County Health Authority says it has confirmed the third local death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The person who died has only been identified as a 62-year-old male from Elgin, in northern Bastrop County.

“Know that the prayers of Bastrop County are with this family as they mourn their loss,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes with the Bastrop County Health Authority in a news release.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases by county

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android --------- Alternative text if you don’t want to use the iFrame every time: Alternative text if you don’t want to use the iFrame every time:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Bastrop County as of today is 200, with 85 recovered and this number continues to rise.

RELATED: Bastrop man who died from COVID-19 remembered for generous spirit

Advertisement

Christine Files, the Emergency Operations Center Director, adds, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to this gentleman’s family, friends, and community. We are nowhere near the end of this crisis. It is important that we come together as neighbors and choose to change our behaviors for the public good."

Dr. Walkes says it's important that all people in Bastrop County take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19 as people slowly resume normal lives and as cities gradually reopen in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's guidelines.

RELATED: Bastrop County to conduct random COVID-19 testing

"I think it is the right time to do this, however as we move from crisis mode to sustained mitigation and management, we cannot become complacent. A strong economy is important so reopening is necessary but it is important we take on the personal responsibility to keep our families and loved ones safe by practicing social distancing, choosing to wear face coverings in public, and washing our hands often," Dr. Walkes says. "Until we have a vaccine, we must learn to live with the threat of this disease and manage its spread through these simple actions.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Officials urge people to continue to take the following actions;

Continue to observe social distancing recommendations, especially in large gatherings

Limit unnecessary trips

While face coverings are not mandatory, we strongly recommend and encourage their use for the safety of everyone especially when social distancing is not an option

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

__

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.