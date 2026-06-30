Three of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders arrested in Houston, Plano, and Hidalgo

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The Brief Three fugitives from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list were arrested in separate multi-agency operations across the state. The suspects were captured in Houston, Plano, and at the McAllen-Hidalgo border. So far this year, Texas law enforcement has arrested 44 fugitives from its most-wanted lists, paying out $61,500 in Crime Stoppers rewards.



Three fugitives who were on the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list were arrested in three separate operations throughout the state.

The arrests involve local agencies from Hidalgo, Plano and Houston, as well as state and federal law enforcement agencies, according to DPS officials.

3 Texas Most Wanted Sex Offenders Captured

Local perspective:

53-year-old Leroy Lewis Jr. was arrested June 22 at a residence in south Houston.

Leroy Lewis Jr. (Texas DPS)

DPS special agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang Center worked with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Houston Police Department and the Texas attorney general's Fugitive Apprehension Unit to locate and arrest him.

Lewis had been wanted since March on a Harris County warrant charging him with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

According to DPS, Lewis was convicted in the 1990s of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Authorities said the kidnapping involved a 20-year-old woman whom Lewis intended to sexually abuse. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison, paroled in 2012 and required to register as a sex offender.

Tip leads to capture of Plano fugitive

Dig deeper:

64-year-old Kenneth Wayne Patterson was arrested on June 24 at a Plano apartment complex after investigators followed up on a tip.

Kenneth Wayne Patterson (Texas DPS)

DPS special agents, Plano police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force made the arrest. Patterson had been wanted since December 2025 on a Dallas County warrant alleging failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Patterson was convicted in Dallas County in 1989 of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and sentenced to eight years in prison, according to DPS. Authorities said he has a history of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Hidalgo border arrest

What's next:

32-year-old Eduardo Quinones Fuentes was arrested on June 22 at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, after U.S. authorities took him into custody upon his return from Mexico.

Eduardo Quinones Fuentes (Texas DPS)

DPS identified Fuentes as a documented Tango Valluco gang member who had absconded to Mexico. Fuentes had been wanted since October 2025 on parole violation and obstruction warrants. A Hidalgo County warrant charging him with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements was issued in November 2025.

Since 2016, Fuentes has been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and human smuggling, according to DPS.

Rewards and 2026 Arrest Stats

What they're saying:

DPS said 44 fugitives on its 10 Most Wanted lists have been arrested so far this year, including 32 sex offenders and eight documented gang members. The agency said $61,500 in Crime Stoppers rewards has been paid in connection with those arrests.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers rewards for information leading to the arrest of fugitives on the state's 10 Most Wanted lists.