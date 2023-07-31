Tiera Strand's cause of death is undetermined: autopsy

Officials have ruled Tiera Strand's cause of death as undetermined, according to autopsy paperwork obtained by FOX 7 Austin.

Paperwork states there was no "significant trauma" or "significant natural disease" noted at autopsy, and no evidence of trauma to the hyoid bone.

A toxicology report showed the presence of ethanol, but no drugs.

The 25-year-old's body was found on the side of a road in Bell County between Temple and Waco in late April, around 75 miles away from where she was last seen alive.

Deputies responded to a report of a body found by a passerby in a ditch and investigators positively identified the body as Strand.

Strand was last seen at Mooseknuckle Pub on Sixth Street in the early morning of April 16. Strand's father says he was told there appears to be foul play in her death.

According to Strand's family, on the night of her disappearance, some girls beat her up inside the club before Strand was kicked out. The fight then moved outside.

Her family says cell phone video recorded by a witness shows the tail end of the fight and the girls she went out with didn't help her.

"They said she was angry with them, and they said she stormed off with no phone, no purse, no bank card, no money, keys to her car, everything just gone. They have it, and she just stormed off," her mother Monica Herron told FOX 7 Austin in April. "I don't want to assume anything because I don't have any proof, but all I know is what they did to her, so I don't know if there was anything they did after that."

Strand was a mother to a 6-year-old girl and had dreams to join the Navy. Herron told FOX 7 Austin her daughter is driven and was working toward getting her high school diploma.