What Tim Walz has said about Texas

Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Walz has made several public comments about Texas and events that happened in the Lone Star State over the years.

Top States for Business

Walz took a shot at Texas in 2023 over a ranking from CNBC for the "Top States for Business" that had Minnesota passing Texas for the fifth spot.

"New Year's resolution: Keep beating Texas," Walz wrote on social media.

Walz referred to the rankings multiple times in posts throughout 2023 and the early part of 2024

Texas passed Minnesota on the 2024 version of the list.

The Lone Star State finished third while the Land of 10,000 Lakes moved down to sixth.

Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis

On January 15, 2022, an armed suspect took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, outside of Dallas.

"Gwen and I are praying for the safety of all those impacted by the hostage situation unfolding in a Texas synagogue tonight. Jewish Americans must be able to practice their faith without fear or hate," Walz posted on social media.

All four hostages were rescued and the gunman, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed.

Uvalde, Texas school shooting

On May 24, 2022, 19 students and two teachers were killed in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

"I am watching the news coming out of Texas in horror. This cannot continue. Minnesota grieves with the parents and families of every child who was shot and killed in Uvalde today," Walz posted on social media.

Abortion

Texas' Senate Bill 8, a law that banned nearly all abortions in the state, went into effect on September 1, 2021.

"What’s happening in Texas is a blatant violation of a woman’s right to choose. I will never allow that to happen here in Minnesota," said Gov. Walz in a post on social media.

In January 2023, Walz signed an abortion rights bill into law.

Sam Johnson

Walz remembered longtime Texas Republican Congressman Sam Johnson after his death in 2020.

Johnson represented Texas in Congress from 1991 to 2019.

"It was an honor to co-chair the POW/MIA Commission in Congress with Sam Johnson. He was a true patriot, gentleman, and friend," wrote Walz.

Juneteenth

In 2020, Walz shared the story of Juneteenth on social media, where slaves in Texas learned they had been freed.

"We should honor Juneteenth as a State holiday, and I am working with the #mnleg to ensure we do," Walz wrote.

In February 3, 2023, Walz signed a bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Minnesota.

Hurricane Harvey

After Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Houston area in 2017, the Minnesota National Guard sent help to the area.

"Thanks, Minnesota National Guard for your mission to help our neighbors in Texas with Hurricane Harvey relief," he wrote.