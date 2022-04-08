Top 10 Texas Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Oregon after absconding

U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested James Mark Bishop, a top 10 Texas Most Wanted Fugitive on March 28, 2022.

Bishop was arrested for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, offenses alleged to have occurred in Texas.

Bishop previously served time in prison after being arrested and convicted of five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography while working as a sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma. He was subsequently placed on probation.

Oklahoma authorities later issued warrants for Bishop's arrest based on probation violations in the child pornography case.

Two felony warrants for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Young Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, involving a 12-year-old girl, were also issued by Texas authorities. These offenses were investigated by the Tulia Police Department in Swisher County.

Following his arrest, Bishop bonded out and absconded.

Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Division assisted in the apprehension of Bishop, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, and Special Agents of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

