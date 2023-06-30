Toxic algae returns to Austin as summer temperatures heat up

As temperatures heat up, experts are noticing an outbreak of toxic algae blooms this season.

"Something that people should be aware of, especially this weekend, is if they see cyanobacteria, which is a harmful algal bloom in the water, not to touch it or swim on it because cyanobacteria does contain a toxin called micro system," said Lucia Ross with Bluegreen Water Technologies.

Ross said the blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, can be toxic to people and pets.

"In humans, you can experience rashes and these cyanide toxins and micro system toxins can become airborne. So, there are also respiratory symptoms," said Ross.

RELATED COVERAGE

In 2019, several dogs in the city of Austin died after coming into contact with the toxic algae.

"If you see them experiencing symptoms like diarrhea, lethargy, vomiting, tremors, seizures, you know that something's wrong," said Ross.

You will likely see a buildup of algae in particular areas of Lady Bird Lake, so keep an eye out.

"They love it so that warm temperatures, shallow bodies of stagnant water, that's what they love. But they can be in all temperatures, all water, and they are found all over the world," said Ross.

If you spot suspicious algae in the water, reach out to your local city authorities.

If you or your pets come in contact with algae, experts say rinse off with clean water.