Blue-green algae seen at Red Bud Isle, Jessica Hollis Park

Blue-green algae is back, says Austin Watershed Protection.

The department says blue-green algae, which may be toxic, has been seen at Red Bud Isle on Lady Bird Lake and Jessica Hollis Park on Lake Austin.

Austin Watershed also warns that it may be mixed in with green algae in other places as well.

As of Friday, March 10, the algae has not been tested, but the city says residents should assume it may be toxic and avoid it.

The city has the following recommendations for dealing with algae:

People and Pets

Do not drink water directly from natural water bodies.

Avoid contact with algae.

Rinse skin or animal fur after contact with water.

Do not allow dogs to lick their fur prior to rinsing.

Do Not Enter Water a Natural Water Body If:

Water is warm or stagnant, or you see scum, film or algae.

There has been rain in the past three days.

There are lots of dogs present.

Residents should note that swimming is prohibited in Lady Bird Lake.