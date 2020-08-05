Toxic blue-green algae found at three popular locations along Lady Bird Lake

Harmful toxins have been detected in blue-green algae at three popular locations along Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin. Harmful algae blooms are being reported at Auditorium Shores, Festival Beach, and Red Bud Isle, according to the City of Austin.

Pet owners are being reminded to not allow their dogs to swim in Lady Bird Lake. Dogs should also not be drinking the water from the lake.

People should avoid stagnant areas of the lake and not handle algae.

A harmful algae bloom occurs when cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, produce toxins. Lady Bird Lake experienced a harmful algae bloom in 2019, which sickened and killed several dogs. Another one has now occurred in 2020.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

Dogs who ingest algae with this toxin could have a number of symptoms, including respiratory paralysis and death. Dogs can also be exposed to the toxin by licking algae from their fur.

Look for these signs in your pet within minutes to hours of exposure:

Excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhea

Foaming at the mouth

Jaundice and hepatomegaly

Blood in urine or dark urine

Stumbling

Loss of appetite

Photosensitization in recovering animals

Abdominal tenderness

Progression of muscle twitches

Respiratory paalysis

Click here to look at the algae dashboard provided by the City of Austin.