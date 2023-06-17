Portion of I-35 shut down after semi collides with bridge: TCSO

Southbound lanes of I-35 just north of Austin were completely shut down Saturday after a semi-truck hit a bridge, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Around nine in the morning, the Round Rock Police Department posted a tweet alerting drivers that there will be delays as Travis County Sheriff's Office closed southbound I-35 due to an 18-wheeler hitting the Grand Avenue Bridge.

The closure caused traffic to back up to Georgetown, according to a bystander.

Because of the damage to the bridge, Round Rock PD advised drivers to take an alternate route until they reopen the busy interstate.

(Jessica Rivera)

Travis County Sheriff Office and local first responders were on scene barricading the area as they evaluated the bridge.

After 5 hours, Round Rock PD tweeted they opened the two inside lanes.

Drivers are advised to expect continued delays in that area.

