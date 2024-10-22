Train derailment in East Austin; CapMetro rail service disrupted

The Brief Train derailment in East Austin One car hit a utility pole and caused a power outage CapMetro service is temporarily disrupted



A train with a length of 90 cars derailed near East 6th Street and Robert T. Martinez Jr. St.

Seven cars have turned over with two of those containing gravel and the other five are empty.

There were no hazardous materials and no one was hurt.

The Austin Fire Department says no structures were involved.

One of the train cars did strike a utility pole and has caused a power outage in the area.

Austin Energy is at the scene and has deenergized the downed lines.

People are asked to avoid the area as the early estimate of when the tracks will be is cleared is 5 p.m.

The derailment has also temporarily disrupted CapMetro rail service. Staff members will be at platforms to help guide passengers to CapMetro buses operating along the rail route.

No details were given on what caused the derailment.