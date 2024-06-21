Expand / Collapse search

Travis County assistant DA retires after recent arrest

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 21, 2024 9:20pm CDT
Travis County
FOX 7 Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A Travis County assistant district attorney is stepping down after making headlines for his recent arrest.

Joe Frederick was released from jail on Sunday, June 16, after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded guilty.

Joe Frederick

According to court records, Frederick pulled a gun on his roommate threatening him and demanding he leave their apartment.

In a statement, Frederick's lawyer attributed an ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease for his client's actions.

The attorney said Frederick decided to retire so DA Office resources would not be drained during an internal investigation.