Travis County assistant DA retires after recent arrest

A Travis County assistant district attorney is stepping down after making headlines for his recent arrest.

Joe Frederick was released from jail on Sunday, June 16, after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded guilty.

Joe Frederick

According to court records, Frederick pulled a gun on his roommate threatening him and demanding he leave their apartment.

MORE: Travis County assistant DA arrested after threatening roommate with gun: docs

In a statement, Frederick's lawyer attributed an ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease for his client's actions.

The attorney said Frederick decided to retire so DA Office resources would not be drained during an internal investigation.