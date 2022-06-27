Travis County DA provides update on Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision

Travis County District Attorney José Garza held a news conference to talk about the direct impact of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Garza was joined at the 11 a.m. news conference by TCDAO Director of Special Victims Unit Erin Martinson, TCDAO Director of Victim Services Unit Neva Fernandez, and abortion rights advocates.

Garza is one of five district attorneys in Texas that publicly promised that they would not pursue abortion-related criminal charges if Roe v. Wade was overturned. The other counties beside Travis are Dallas, Bexar, Nueces, and Fort Bend.

Today's news conference comes as Austin City Council may try to decriminalize abortions and Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke held a rally in East Austin over the weekend.

The Supreme Court's ruling triggers a state law signed by Governor Abbott that will go into effect in 30 days. The law essentially bans all abortions unless a woman’s life is at risk.



