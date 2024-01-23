AISD police officer shot at Northeast ECHS returns to active duty

article

An Austin ISD police officer who was one of the victims of a shooting spree in early December has returned to active duty.

Sgt. Val Barnes was shot in the leg around 10:40 a.m. Dec. 5 near Nelson Field across the street from Northeast Early College High School. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and his injuries did not require surgery, according to city hall officials.

In a social media post, the Austin ISD Police Department says Barnes returned to work on Monday, Jan. 22.

"We are so tremendously grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers that carried Sgt. Barnes through his speedy recovery," said the department.

A 22-year US Army veteran who has served as an AISD officer for 28 years, Sgt. Barnes said in December, "I’m just glad it was me, and not any of our kids."

Barnes was the first Austin victim in a shooting spree that left six people dead across Austin and San Antonio, police say.

Police say 34-year-old Shane James, the suspect in the shooting near Northeast ECHS, was also responsible for a shooting that left two people dead in South Austin, a double homicide in Southwest Austin, and a double homicide in Bexar County.

He was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Southwest Austin and was taken to the Travis County Jail. He now faces multiple charges, including capital murder, aggravated assault of a public servant, and aggravated assault mass shooting.