Pancake, ‘the First Puppy of Texas,’ has died

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his family’s dog Pancake has died. Abbott called him "the First Puppy of Texas" in a post on X. The Abbott’s got golden retriever as a puppy in 2015.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's dog, a golden retriever named Pancake and dubbed "the First Puppy of Texas," has died. She was 11 years old.

What we know:

Abbott posted a tribute Wednesday on X, that included pictures of the canine through the years.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Pancake licks the face of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife Cecilia. (Greg Abbott/X) From: FOX Local

The Abbotts got Pancake as a puppy in 2015.

What they're saying:

"Cecilia and I are so grateful for the 11 years that Pancake brought joy and affection to our family and to guests of the Mansion," Abbott wrote. "She will be greatly missed by all the Texans who met her."

What we don't know:

The governor did not say what caused Pancake’s death, but the average lifespan of a female golden retriever is 10 to 12 years, according to PetMD.