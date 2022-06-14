Travis County Grand Jury clears Pflugerville police officer in use of force case

A Travis County Special Grand Jury concluded its review of the August 2021 officer-involved shooting in Pflugerville.

On August 18, 2021, the Pflugerville Police Department (PPD) received a call for service from a civilian who reported a disturbance at a residence located near the 1000 block of Lanark Loop. PPD officers, including Officer Ian Clark, were dispatched to the residence.

Upon arrival, officers knocked on the front door of the residence and identified themselves as PPD officers. One of the occupants of the residence, Ronald Zavaglia, opened the front door while holding a rifle. Zavaglia raised the rifle in the direction of officers, and officers ordered Zavaglia to drop the rifle multiple times.

Police said Officer Clark fired one shot, striking Zavaglia in the chest. Officers requested medical assistance and provided medical intervention until the arrival of EMS. Zavaglia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza said the special grand jury did not return an indictment for Officer Clark.

"The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously," said District Attorney Garza. "In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officer Clark’s conduct was not unlawful."