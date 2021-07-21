Travis County judge to host community town hall on COVID-19

Travis County Judge Andy Brown is set to host a virtual town hall to update the community on COVID-19.

The town hall is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on Thursday July 22. FOX 7 Austin will carry the town hall live on our website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

City of Austin medical director and health authority Dr. Desmar Walkes is expected to be in attendance to speak with Brown on the current status of COVID-19 in Travis County.

Austin-Travis County recently moved to Stage Three of Austin Public Health's COVID-19 restrictions and officials say that the area is on the verge of moving back into Stage Four amid an alarming spike in cases in Central Texas. With that, APH officials are now urging everyone to start wearing masks again—even for those who are vaccinated.

The town hall will also feature a panel of most of the Travis County delegation currently in Washington D.C. advocating for voting rights, including state Reps. Donna Howard (D-Austin), Celia Israel (D-Austin), Sheryl Cole (D-Austin), and Vikki Goodwin (D-Austin), and state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin).

Howard, Israel, Cole, Goodwin, and Eckhardt all are in Washington D.C. with fellow Texas House and Senate Democrats who left the state to prevent the passage of a GOP election bill in the current special session. Howard and Israel both have tested positive for COVID-19 while in D.C.

Also expected to be in attendance at the town hall are Travis County Fire Rescue ESD No. 11 Chief Ken Bailey and Pct. 4 Constable George Morales.

