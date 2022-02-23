Travis County polling locations closing one hour early due to wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - All Travis County polling locations will close one hour early, at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 23 due to a winter weather advisory.
According to the Travis County Clerk, all locations are expected to reopen tomorrow at 10 a.m. This is subject to change, depending on the weather.
Updates will be announced on the County Clerk social media accounts.
To view a map of polling locations in Travis County, click here.
