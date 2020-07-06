Travis County to reopen certain parks this week
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County Parks will be reopening certain parks at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The community is at Stage 4 of the Austin Public Health’s (APH) 5-Stage Guidelines. APH recommends measures to promote social distancing during this time and encourages residents to stay home. All park visitors will be required to follow all local orders issued by governmental entities.
TCP says additional closures will take place if Austin-Travis County reaches Stage 5. Additionally, no commercial/rental use of boat ramps on Lake Travis or Lake Austin will be allowed. The launching or retrieving of rental watercraft and watercraft for hire is prohibited. The loading or unloading of passengers from such watercraft is also prohibited.
The following Travis County parks will open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily for walking, hiking, biking and other permitted activities:
- Allen Park
- Arkansas Bend Park
- Barkley Meadows Park
- Ben E. Fisher Park
- Cypress Creek Park
- East Metro Park
- Fritz Hughes Park
- Little Webberville Park
- Milton Reimers Ranch Park
- Northeast Metro Park
- Pace Bend Park
- Richard Moya Park
- Selma Hughes Park
- Southeast Metro Park
- Tom Hughes Park
- Webberville Park
- Windmill Run Park
The following amenities in these parks are closed or not operational: athletic fields; swimming pools; pavilions and group shelters; park playscapes; picnic tables and BBQ grills.
The following Travis County parks remain closed until further notice:
- Bob Wentz Park (including sailboat ramp)
- Del Valle Softball Fields
- Dink Pearson Park
- Hamilton Pool Preserve
- Hippie Hollow Park
- Loop 360 Park (including boat ramp)
- Mansfield Dam Park (including boat ramp)
- Mary Quinlan Park (including boat ramp)
- Sandy Creek Park (including boat ramp)
