Travis County to reopen certain parks this week

Travis County Parks will be reopening certain parks at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The community is at Stage 4 of the Austin Public Health’s (APH) 5-Stage Guidelines. APH recommends measures to promote social distancing during this time and encourages residents to stay home. All park visitors will be required to follow all local orders issued by governmental entities.

RELATED: Austin Mayor Adler issues new local order following Gov. Abbott's latest guidelines

TCP says additional closures will take place if Austin-Travis County reaches Stage 5. Additionally, no commercial/rental use of boat ramps on Lake Travis or Lake Austin will be allowed. The launching or retrieving of rental watercraft and watercraft for hire is prohibited. The loading or unloading of passengers from such watercraft is also prohibited.

The following Travis County parks will open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily for walking, hiking, biking and other permitted activities:

Allen Park

Arkansas Bend Park

Barkley Meadows Park

Ben E. Fisher Park

Cypress Creek Park

East Metro Park

Fritz Hughes Park

Little Webberville Park

Milton Reimers Ranch Park

Northeast Metro Park

Pace Bend Park

Richard Moya Park

Selma Hughes Park

Southeast Metro Park

Tom Hughes Park

Webberville Park

Windmill Run Park

The following amenities in these parks are closed or not operational: athletic fields; swimming pools; pavilions and group shelters; park playscapes; picnic tables and BBQ grills.

Advertisement

The following Travis County parks remain closed until further notice:

Bob Wentz Park (including sailboat ramp)

Del Valle Softball Fields

Dink Pearson Park

Hamilton Pool Preserve

Hippie Hollow Park

Loop 360 Park (including boat ramp)

Mansfield Dam Park (including boat ramp)

Mary Quinlan Park (including boat ramp)

Sandy Creek Park (including boat ramp)

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.