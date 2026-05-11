Travis County triple homicide suspect said he was 'trying to get away from them': affidavit

The Brief Joshua Dahan charged with capital murder in the shooting of his parents and brother Family members told detectives he was on medication for his mental health and it had changed recently He claimed to EMS and hospital staff that he was a victim of sexual abuse Body camera footage shows him in "obvious emotional distress"



New details have emerged about the triple homicide at a Travis County home last Thursday.

27-year-old Joshua Dahan, of Pflugerville, has been charged with capital murder and is currently in custody.

He is accused of killing his parents, 62-year-old Armand Dahan and 63-year-old Jami Dahan, and his older brother, 31-year-old Noah Dahan. All three victims are from Pflugerville as well.

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New details

What they're saying:

Court paperwork shares new details about the investigation and Dahan's arrest.

The investigation

A welfare check for Jami Dahan led Travis County sheriff's deputies to the home in the 17900 block of Civorno Drive at around 8:30 a.m. May 7.

Jami had not shown up for work and the caller could not reach Armand either. The caller also said Joshua lived with them.

Deputies found the front door open and three bodies inside the house and garage with gunshot wounds.

Detectives also recovered a 9mm Glock with an empty magazine inside the home and spent shell casings near the bodies. The affidavit says that it did not appear the victims defended themselves with a gun and there was no forced entry into the home.

Detectives later learned that deputies had encountered Joshua in West Lake Hills just an hour before the welfare check call. Joshua was reportedly having a mental breakdown and said he was heading from Pflugerville to his grandmother's house.

Joshua was seen on body-worn camera footage in "obvious emotional distress" and said he was "trying to get away from them." He admitted to living with Jami and Armand Dahan and said they were hurting him and would hide his belongings and manipulate him.

At no point did Joshua ask deputies to contact his parents despite saying they took care of him. Deputies walked Joshua to his car and let him leave to go find his grandmother.

Detectives later obtained video from a neighbor's home surveillance system of a car similar to Joshua's leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The video was taken at 5:47 a.m. May 7, just about 20 minutes after loud banging was heard by a neighbor coming from the direction of the Dahans' home.

Family interviews also revealed that Joshua had an interest in weapons, was taking meds for his mental health and had his meds changed recently.

The arrest

At 11:45 a.m. May 7, Joshua was found at a North Austin McDonald's after his car was found empty near Norwood Park Boulevard, almost 17 miles away from the home.

He was detained with the help of US Marshals and Austin Police SWAT and taken to Dell Seton for medical evaluation.

ATCEMS reports that Joshua was "delusional" and "uncooperative." He also claimed to ATCEMS and hospital staff that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

At the time he was detained, he had his passport and $300 in cash. Detectives also noted possible blood on his shoes and minor abrasions to his knuckles and knees.

Dig deeper:

The Glock found on scene was discovered to have been purchased by Joshua on April 12. He also has a Texas license to carry, according to the affidavit.

Joshua also has a Texas real estate license which is listed as inactive.

Previous history

Dahan’s capital murder charge isn’t his first criminal offense in Travis County.

In March 2024, records show he was found unconscious behind the wheel of a car in Pflugerville. When officers searched his vehicle, officers found marijuana and a handgun sitting in his passenger seat. The affidavit claims the handgun was exposed and not in a holster.

Dahan would go on to be charged with misdemeanor unlawful carry of a weapon. In July 2025, that charge was dismissed in Travis County Court, which required Dahan to forfeit his weapon.

"This is one more example of the tragedy of soft on crime policies," says Ken Good, an attorney specializing in bail law. When it comes to Dahan’s misdemeanor weapons charge, he feels a harsher stance should have been taken for the offense.

"We obviously thought he was doing something wrong because we made him give up that gun as a part of the dismissal."

Good goes on to criticize the Travis County justice system, which he labels as soft on crime. He points to a felony drug charge against Dahan that was also dropped. In July 2024, Dahan was arrested in possession of a "crystalized substance."

The affidavit says that the substance was NARC tested, and the results indicated the substance was methamphetamine. In February 2025, Dahan’s possession case was rejected by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

"We had an opportunity to try to turn this person around, you know, on those charges, and we didn't. Instead, we dismissed those charges," says Good. "The criminal justice system in these soft-on-crime areas touch somebody and there's no accountability. I mean, a lot of times, criminals see that as a green light to commit more crimes."

Travis County District Attorney's Office responds

In regard to the rejection of Dahan's 2024 possession charge:

"The Travis County DA’s office did not have the lab results necessary to prove the possession case."

In regard to Dahan's capital murder charge:

"Our hearts break for the victims and their families affected by this tragedy. We thank our law enforcement partners for their diligent work on this case and are committed to pursuing justice for the victims. After his arrest, our office moved for no bond in this case, meaning he will remain incarcerated until his trial concludes."