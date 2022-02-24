Travis County voting hours extended for Feb. 25 following winter weather
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - All polling locations in Travis County will be open until 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
This is the last day for early voting.
District Judge Jessica Mangrum granted the order on Thursday extending voting hours on the last day of early voting to compensate for early closures on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
The order keeps all polling locations in Travis County open from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Voters can view polling locations and wait times here.
