Winter weather advisory extended until 6 pm in Central Texas

Much of Central Texas is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. on February 24, including the Austin metro area. Light freezing rain becoming more likely tonight and could lead to slippery spots on elevated roads. The rain is a result of a cold front that arrived on Tuesday.

Temperatures won't get above freezing now until after 3 pm.

Slippery spots are still possible mainly on elevated roads like bridges, overpasses and flyovers. Drivers should try to stay off them and drive below the speed limit. The moderate risk of icy spots on roads will be around the Austin Metro since it has the highest concentration of elevated roads.

Temperatures will slowly warm above freezing across the areas receiving freezing rain during the afternoon where any precipitation should change over to rain, according to NWS.

For the western areas, expect little to no additional precipitation and anticipate for some sunshine during the afternoon. This allows the temperatures to warm into the 50s.

