Additional Travis County tree debris drop-off to open at Northeast Metropolitan Park

Travis County is adding another additional drop off location for tree debris following the recent ice storm.

Starting Saturday, Feb. 18, Travis County residents can drop off debris at Northeast Metropolitan Park, located at 15500 Sun Light Near Way in Pflugerville.

The new Eastern Crescent drop off site will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will only accept tree limbs, branches, shrubs, and leaves. Household trash, appliances, metal, or other non-vegetative debris will not be accepted.

Residents may experience long wait times at the drop-off site due to high demand, says the county.

Travis County residents can also use:

Mansfield Dam Park: 4370 Mansfield Dam Park Rd in Austin , open every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Austin Water’s Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant: 2210 FM 973 in Austin, open every day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All three sites are free for Travis County residents to use.

For residents in Travis County’s unincorporated areas unable to bring their debris to drop off sites, the County’s Transportation and Natural Resources (TNR) Department is working on bringing on contractors to help with curbside debris pickup.

The pickup schedule isn’t available yet, but these unincorporated area residents are asked to go ahead and cut their debris into four-to-five-feet pieces and place them by their curb by Monday, February 20.

Other storm debris cleanup information, including information about privately-run debris drop off locations that may charge a fee, is available on the Travis County Office of Emergency Management’s winter storm recovery page.

Residents can access the page easily by going online and clicking on the red banner that says "Winter Storm Mara Recovery 2023."