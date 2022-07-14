City of Georgetown to host free event featuring food trucks, live music

The City of Georgetown Economic Development Department is hosting Trucks and Tunes, a summer event featuring food trucks and live music on July 28.

Trucks and Tunes will be held from 4-7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

It will take place at the Georgetown City Center, located near the historic Light & Waterworks building at Forest and Ninth Streets.

The city says attendees are welcome to bring blankets or chairs to watch the live music performance.

Public parking will be available on the street and in the parking lot across from the Public Library.

For more information, click here.