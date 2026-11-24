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The Brief H-E-B is Texas' largest private company and ranks fifth nationwide on Forbes’ 2026 list, posting $52.5 billion in revenue. The grocer was the only Texas business in the national top 25, trailing only Cargill, Koch, Mars and Publix. H-E-B also ranked No. 1 overall in Texas on Forbes' 2027 Best-in-State Companies list, beating major public corporations.



According to a recently released Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Top Private Companies, H-E-B is Texas’ largest privately held company by revenue and ranks fifth nationwide.

H-E-B tops Texas ranking

What we know:

The San Antonio-based grocery chain posted $52.5 billion in revenue in its most recently reported full fiscal year, Forbes reported. It was the only Texas company in the national top 25.

H-E-B also earned the No. 1 spot in Texas on Forbes’ separate 2027 America’s Best-in-State Companies list, which evaluates businesses using financial measures and customer and employee reviews. The list put the company ahead of businesses across several industries, including publicly traded companies.

Southwest Airlines ranked second in Texas, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies and Baker Hughes.

Where H-E-B ranks nationally

Forbes released its private companies ranking Nov. 18. Cargill led the list with $164 billion in revenue, followed by Koch at $125 billion, Mars at $65 billion and Publix Super Markets at $62.7 billion.

H-E-B on the list placed immediately behind Publix. Other Texas companies in the national top 50 included:

Houston-based The Friedkin Group at No. 28, with $15.74 billion in revenue

Houston-based Tricon Energy at No. 39, with $13.97 billion in revenue

Dallas-based Sammons Enterprises at No. 49, with $11.84 billion in revenue

The rankings for these companies include qualifying U.S.-based private companies with at least $3 billion in annual revenue. Forbes says they draw their figures from company disclosures, regulatory filings, credit reports and estimates by researchers and outside sources.

Big picture view:

Forbes evaluated more than 50,000 companies using measures that included size, financial strength, customer reviews and employee reviews. The 2027 list includes 750 companies nationwide and 25 in Texas.

In this photo illustration a Forbes logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Forbes said businesses did not pay to be considered or selected. Companies were ranked against others in their home states.